Save The Closet bringing retail therapy to those who need it

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local nonprofit works to bring clothes to areas affected by natural disasters. The organization also provides free clothing resources here in Bay County.

Save The Closet will host a free pop-up shop Saturday, September 25th, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Daffin Park in Panama City.

The following week on October 1st and 2nd, you can shop the closet for amazing items! All funds raised go right back to the closet to help continue providing these free clothing resources.

Organizers are scheduled to take trips to Louisiana and Tennessee to provide free clothes to Hurricane Ida and flood victims.

You can learn more about Save The Closet on their Facebook or website.

For more information on Save The Closet’s upcoming events, or how you can get involved, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

