State Road 390 phase one opening sooner than you think

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hassles and headaches, that’s what some people would say they experience while driving down State Road 390 with all the construction.

This $90,000,000 project will transform State Road 390 from two lanes into six lanes. This project is being constructed in three parts, with the first phase starting in 2017 and finishing sooner than you might think.

“Anybody that drives down 390 in the mornings knows it’s bumper to bumper, so having the widening completed when it is will be a huge help in the mornings and in the evenings and getting people moved in and out of the city,” Lynn Haven Assistance Public Works Director Chris Lightfoot said.

Now, phase one has an end in sight.

“The first segment is scheduled to be completed in the early part of 2022 and that’s the segment from Jenks {Avenue} to Baldwin Road,” FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter said.

Followed by the second segment from Jenks Avenue to State Road 77, which started in mid-2018. Starting in late 2019, the third phase followed.

“And we still got a few years out before we finish the final segment which is between 23rd Street and Baldwin Road,” said Satter.

We’re told the Florida Department of Transportation and the City of Lynn Haven are working together to make safety the number one priority with the new road.

“You’ll have less congestion. Less congestion equals fewer opportunities for crashes. So the amount of vehicles you see out here will be spaced out,” said Satter.

A milestone was also reached Thursday to reduce the flooding issues in Lynn Haven.

“With the lane shift last Thursday night, they will be starting to install the other box culverts and the other stormwater crossing that will really help the city with the drainage,” said Lightfoot.

Drainage that will be replacing the old ditch system with underground pipes that will move that water away to multiple stormwater ponds.

“I think with any project when you look at the full scale of this project, I think people are going to be very happy with what they’ve seen here,” said Satter.

A project that is hoped to not only make people happy but fix problems people have been facing for years.

The second phase of this project is expected to conclude in mid-2023 and the third phase is expected to conclude in early 2025.

