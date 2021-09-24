PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple award winner is Jaclyn McNeal.

Mrs. McNeal is a Kindergarten teacher at Hiland Park Elementary school and has worked in education for 13 years. McNeal says becoming a teacher was “a calling” for her. She always wanted to work with kids and about half of her immediate family are also teachers.

When Mrs. McNeal was presented with her Golden Apple award trophy, she called it a humbling honor.

“It’s very nice to come to work and your kids love to be here and I think that’s the biggest thing. When they love to be here, it makes teaching so much fun and it makes learning so much easier for them,” said McNeal.

