Kitchen fire at the Marlin Grill

South Walton Fire District responded to a structure fire Saturday morning.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the South Walton Fire District crews, Saturday morning responded to an alarm call for a potential structure fire in the area of Baytowne Wharf.

Officials said Firefighters arrived around 7 a.m. and reported the smell of smoke and sprinkler activation near Observation Point North.

Firefighters said after searching for the source they forced entry into the Marlin Grill where smoke and an active fire were located in the kitchen.

Walton County kitchen fire.
The fire was extinguished quickly.

Officials say the fire’s damage was contained to the commercial kitchen area but there was some water damage to the restaurant from the sprinkler system.

The SWFD Fire Marshal said after investigating the incident it was determined the fire was accidental in nature, likely related to improper storage of cooking supplies and materials.

No injuries were reported.

