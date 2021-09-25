PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s National Forensic Science Week, and the Panama City Police Department is recognizing its forensics program.

“I personally think that forensic science is the backbone in law enforcement,” said Jeff Westfall a Forensic Science Criminal Investigator for the Panama City Police Department.

Panama City Police Department Forensic Room (Panama City Police Department)

Westfall said forensic scientists are is responsible for helping law enforcement officials collect evidence.

“We do more than just fingerprinting, we photograph, collect DNA samples and all evidence at a crime scene to solve the crime,” Westfall said.

Lieutenant, Chris Taylor, says the forensic program is a must for the Police Department. Taylor said it is an “interesting process” about how they conclude the verdict on a case.

“We don’t ever want somebody wrongly accused or even worse to be convicted of a crime they truly didn’t do, and that’s where the forensic evidence comes in,” Taylor said.

According to Westfall, he’s been trying to get awareness out about the forensic program. He’s been talking with other officers, students in the police academy, and high school students.

“We’ve worked with Rutherford high school students and to educate the students about what we do, we have the Sergeant show them what we do, and it’s a pretty awesome job,” Westfall said.

You can go to the Panama City Police Department Employment website to learn more about the program.

