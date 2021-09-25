Advertisement

Panama City Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest festivities have kicked off in Panama City this weekend!
Oktoberfest festivities have kicked off in Panama City this weekend!(WJHG)
By Jenny Brown
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time for Oktoberfest. The festivities kicked off in downtown Panama City Friday night with the craft beer tasting event.

If you missed the fun tonight there are more festivities taking place this weekend for the whole family to enjoy. Head on over to Harrison Avenue Saturday from 3pm to 10pm! You’ll hear live music, can taste cultured food and beverages, and there’s even a costume contest.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies actively searched for Brian Laundrie Tuesday morning after a...
Viral Facebook post sparks a search for Brian Laundrie in Okaloosa County
A local woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to sell four guns and ammunition that...
Panama City woman accused of selling dead roommate’s property
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Officials have confirmed the identities of two swimmers who drowned over the weekend.
Weekend drowning victims identified
Vaughan says it has been detected in the Gulf along the Panhandle.
Red Tide detected in the Gulf along the Panhandle

Latest News

Panama City Police Department recognizes Forensic program
National Forensic Science Week
The Panama City Beach Chamber Of Commerce's 11th annual Women's Symposium was held this morning.
PCB Chamber of Commerce holds 11th annual Women’s Symposium
Dry weather is in the forecast this weekend and into next week.
Weekend Forecast
Dry weather is in the forecast this weekend and into next week.
Weekend Forecast