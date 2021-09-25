Panama City Oktoberfest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time for Oktoberfest. The festivities kicked off in downtown Panama City Friday night with the craft beer tasting event.

If you missed the fun tonight there are more festivities taking place this weekend for the whole family to enjoy. Head on over to Harrison Avenue Saturday from 3pm to 10pm! You’ll hear live music, can taste cultured food and beverages, and there’s even a costume contest.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.