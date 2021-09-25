PCB Chamber of Commerce holds 11th annual Women’s Symposium

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s that time of the year again for local influential women to come together and network. The Panama City Beach Chamber Of Commerce’s 11th annual Women’s Symposium was held Friday morning.

We’re told around 300 women came together to celebrate girl power. Power that was talked about today with speakers sharing how to use it the right way in one’s community. Football star Tim Tebow’s mom, Pam Tebow, spoke to women about one of her favorite topics. Influence. She said women are created to be influential, but with positive influence.

“If we have a goal of really wanting to have a positive impact on our community and our family, our churches and our schools, I think it’s important that we use it in the right way, that we don’t abuse it because sometimes power can be abused. But I think if we’re conscious about the fact that that’s a big responsibility to have that kind of power and we need to apply it for good purposes,” said Tebow.

But it’s more than just speakers, businesses in the community were also involved. Tebow tells us this was a good way to come together and help make the world a better place because of the positive power they have together.

