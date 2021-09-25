Advertisement

Week 5 High School Football Scores and Highlights

(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman and Julia Daniels
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Thursday

Holmes 27 Jay 12

Friday

Graceville 0 Liberty 42

St. John Paul 55 Sneads 0

Jefferson 21 Vernon 28

N. Bay Haven 13 Cottondale 6

Wewahitchka 20 Bozeman 27

Marianna 7 Walton 10

Bay South 7 South Walton 42

Freeport 10 Chipley 36

Godby 21 Niceville 56

Rocky Bayou 35 Franklin 7

Rutherford 2 Port St. Joe 32

Mosley 49 Mobile Chr. 0

Choctaw 16 Crestview 13

Ft. Walton Beach 29 Enterprise 64

Off: Blountstown, Arnold

