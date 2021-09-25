Week 5 High School Football Scores and Highlights
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Thursday
Holmes 27 Jay 12
Friday
Graceville 0 Liberty 42
St. John Paul 55 Sneads 0
Jefferson 21 Vernon 28
N. Bay Haven 13 Cottondale 6
Wewahitchka 20 Bozeman 27
Marianna 7 Walton 10
Bay South 7 South Walton 42
Freeport 10 Chipley 36
Godby 21 Niceville 56
Rocky Bayou 35 Franklin 7
Rutherford 2 Port St. Joe 32
Mosley 49 Mobile Chr. 0
Choctaw 16 Crestview 13
Ft. Walton Beach 29 Enterprise 64
Off: Blountstown, Arnold
Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.