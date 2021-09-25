Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Sunny and dry weather continues into next week
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s shaping up to be the nicest weekend we have seen since last spring in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be mostly clear w/lows in the 50s inland and low 60s at the coast. Saturday will be sunny and slightly more humid w/highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows Sunday AM will be near 60 inland and mid 60s at the coast. Highs Sunday will climb into the mid 80s. The dry weather continues through next week with a gradual warm up and increase in humidity.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies actively searched for Brian Laundrie Tuesday morning after a...
Viral Facebook post sparks a search for Brian Laundrie in Okaloosa County
A local woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to sell four guns and ammunition that...
Panama City woman accused of selling dead roommate’s property
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Officials have confirmed the identities of two swimmers who drowned over the weekend.
Weekend drowning victims identified
Vaughan says it has been detected in the Gulf along the Panhandle.
Red Tide detected in the Gulf along the Panhandle

Latest News

Dry weather is in the forecast this weekend and into next week.
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this Friday morning's cool start.
Friday Forecast
Clear skies and low humidity continue over NWFL.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Clear skies and low humidity continue over NWFL.
Thursday Evening Forecast