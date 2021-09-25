Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s shaping up to be the nicest weekend we have seen since last spring in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be mostly clear w/lows in the 50s inland and low 60s at the coast. Saturday will be sunny and slightly more humid w/highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows Sunday AM will be near 60 inland and mid 60s at the coast. Highs Sunday will climb into the mid 80s. The dry weather continues through next week with a gradual warm up and increase in humidity.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

