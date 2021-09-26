Advertisement

Investigation underway for several stolen vehicles in Panama City

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help after several cars were stolen from a car dealership.

Officers said they were called to a dealership in the 600 Block of West 15th Street on Saturday after employees had arrived to work and noticed 5 vehicles were missing.

Detectives say they met with management from the dealership who informed them that three males were at the dealership Friday evening.

The individuals drove a Charcoal BMW Series 5 and inquired about some of the vehicles that were later stolen.

The police department is searching for the following vehicles:

2019 Red GMC Sierra

Two 2021 Metallic Gray Mazda SUVs

2017 Black Ford Mustang

2020 White Infiniti SUV

Authorities say one of these vehicles has tags on them other than the temporary ones from the dealership.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Panama City Police Department.

