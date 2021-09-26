Local organizations come together for Recovery By the Bay event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - September is recognized as National Recovery Month.

Several organizations in Panama City partnered together to highlight resources available to those looking for a recovery in Bay County.

Recovery by the Bay was held on Saturday at Daffin Park.

Over 40 different organizations and programs were in attendance to showcase numerous resources available.

For one organization, they looked to address a common concern among the members of the community regarding maintaining and sustaining their own sobriety and recovery efforts.

“It was our mission to kind of step up to the plate and say yes there are. They are and they are here. You can come and meet them in person and shake their hands and see what it is they have available to you. The services that are offered range across the board. From housing to food to childcare,” Aliya Peddie, Bay of Hope Event Coordinator said.

Another organization took the opportunity to discuss how important an event like this helps impact the community.

“It’s a spirit thing, you know it’s putting things back in the spirit. It’s getting blessings, that’s why it’s called Blessing Shop Incorporated. You are receiving blessings, you are giving blessings. All of us are in this together and the better we realize all of us are in this world together. And the more you do for somebody else, the more it comes back around, the better the world will be,” B.J. Sims, a member of Blessed Shop Inc. said.

This marked the first year the event was held, but several organizations say they hope to come together and hold similar events for years to come.

For more information on how to get involved with both Bay of Hope and Blessed Shop Inc., visit:

Bay of Hope Facebook page and website

Blessed Shop Inc Facebook page, email blessingsshopinc@gmail.com, or donate to their Venmo and Cashapp: $clothingblessinc

