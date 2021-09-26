Advertisement

Local woman holds Caregiver Appreciation Day

Caregiver Appreciation Day was held at Lynn Haven United Methodist Church.(WJHG/WECP)
By Tony Reese
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Do you or someone you know take care of a loved one that cannot take care of themselves?

The event was hosted by Stephanie Grady Cole, who held the event in remembrance of her mother Mildred Grady who passed away to the date four years ago.

Cole was a caretaker to her mother then and is currently one to her disabled brother, for this event means more.

“Rather than just sit home and just be sad, rehash memories good and bad, I wanted to do something special in her memory. Talking to her mentor one day, I told her about a plan that I had. I couldn’t do it, so I had to put it to the side. She asked me a question and that question led to this idea,” Cole said.

Cole adds that the event allowed her to honor the caregivers in Bay County that occupy their day every day taking care of someone else. Basically putting their lives on hold to do so. By getting them out for a few hours, and just enjoy themselves.

She adds she does plan to host another event such as this next year. However, donations, are needed to make the event even greater.

For those interested in donating, you can send those by Cashapp: $ElevateN2020.

