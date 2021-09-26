PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Saturday, September 25 is National “If You See Something, Say Something” Awareness Day.

#SeeSayDay is important for local law enforcement and keeping the community safe. (Panama City Police Department)

The Panama City Police Department is also recognizing this special day.

“Please pick up the phone, call the police department, speak with a detective, and give of description of the suspect and what’s the situation,” Chief Mark Smith with the Panama City Police Department said.

According to Chief, a lot of people are just posting the crimes to Facebook, and not actually reporting the crime. It’s also one of the biggest issues right now at the police department Smith said.

The Chief said that it’s important for the department to get to a crime scene within a matter of minutes. If they see it on Facebook, a crime was taken place hours ago, then that doesn’t help the victim or the police to catch the suspect.

To contact the police department, you can call 911 for a faster response, or the Tips 4-1-1 Line to get in contact with a detective online without using any personal information.

“If You See Something, Say Something” is more than just a slogan, it’s about spreading awareness throughout the community. According to Chief Smith that is what the department is trying to do.

