Advertisement

Sheriff: Florida deputy shot in traffic stop not going to survive

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a North Florida sheriff’s deputy who was recently shot twice during a traffic stop is not going to survive his injuries.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Saturday that doctors did their best to save 29-year-old Deputy Joshua Moyers, but “there was just nothing they could do.”

Leeper says the deputy’s family decided that Moyers’ organs should be donated, so medical personnel are keeping him alive until the hospital can find matches for the organs.

Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop. Doctors did their best to save...
Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop. Doctors did their best to save him, but “there was just nothing they could do,” the sheriff says.(Source: Nassau County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

Moyers was shot early Friday morning just north of Jacksonville after pulling over 35-year-old Patrick McDowell.

Investigators are searching for McDowell and have warned the public that he’s likely armed and dangerous.

Investigators are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell and have warned the public that...
Investigators are searching for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell and have warned the public that he’s likely armed and dangerous.(Source: Nassau County Sheriff's Office via Twitter)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies actively searched for Brian Laundrie Tuesday morning after a...
Viral Facebook post sparks a search for Brian Laundrie in Okaloosa County
A local woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to sell four guns and ammunition that...
Panama City woman accused of selling dead roommate’s property
Darrell Frazier, Jr. is wanted in connection with a sexual battery case.
Panama City Police locate sexual battery suspect
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
Man punches nurse for vaccinating wife without his consent, police say
Joseph Adam Albritton agreed to a plea deal. In the deal, he pleas guilty to fraud charges.
Former Lynn Haven City Attorney pleas guilty to fraud charges

Latest News

Caregiver Appreciation Day was held at Lynn Haven United Methodist Church.
Local woman holds Caregiver Appreciation Day
Several organizations in Panama City partnered together to highlight resources available to...
Local organizations come together for Recovery By the Bay event
Investigators are searching for the 35-year-old suspect and have warned the public that he’s...
Manhunt underway after Fla. deputy shot during traffic stop
When it comes to keeping our community safe, one simple step is to pick up the phone.
See Something, Say Something