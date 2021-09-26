Advertisement

Sunday Night Forecast, Sunny Week Ahead

By Jenny Brown
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a spectacular weekend across northwest Florida and there is more where that came from as we start the new work and school week! For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the 60s. Monday will be sunny and warm with a bit more humidity mixed into the forecast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The dry weather will continue through the next several days thanks to high pressure dominating the region. We will have mostly sunny skies each day and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 60s. Bottom line... you won’t need the rain gear anytime soon!

The marine and beach forecast is looking good for Monday as well! Low rip risks, light chop on the bay, seas and surf less than 1ft. Water temps in the lower 80s, and winds out of the southeast from 5-10 knots. The UV index will be high so don’t forget the sunscreen if you are planning to be out in the sun for long periods of time!

As for the tropics, there are a few areas to watch in the Atlantic. Hurricane Sam is still a Major Category 4 storm and is expected to stay out to sea. The other areas in the Atlantic don’t look to impact the U.S. either. There are 66 days left in the 2021 hurricane season.

