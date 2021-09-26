Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been a spectacular weekend so far across the area and there is more where that came from! For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s inland and mid 60s at the coast. Sunday will be sunny and warm w/highs in the low to mid 80s. It’s a great weekend to get out and enjoy your favorite outdoor activities, go on the boat, head to the beach, or even get some work done outside too! The dry weather will continue through next week.

