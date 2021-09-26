Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Sunny Sunday Funday!
Sunny Sunday Funday!(WJHG)
By Jenny Brown
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been a spectacular weekend so far across the area and there is more where that came from! For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s inland and mid 60s at the coast. Sunday will be sunny and warm w/highs in the low to mid 80s. It’s a great weekend to get out and enjoy your favorite outdoor activities, go on the boat, head to the beach, or even get some work done outside too! The dry weather will continue through next week.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies actively searched for Brian Laundrie Tuesday morning after a...
Viral Facebook post sparks a search for Brian Laundrie in Okaloosa County
A local woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to sell four guns and ammunition that...
Panama City woman accused of selling dead roommate’s property
Darrell Frazier, Jr. is wanted in connection with a sexual battery case.
Panama City Police locate sexual battery suspect
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
Man punches nurse for vaccinating wife without his consent, police say
Joseph Adam Albritton agreed to a plea deal. In the deal, he pleas guilty to fraud charges.
Former Lynn Haven City Attorney pleas guilty to fraud charges

Latest News

Dry weather is in the forecast this weekend and into next week.
Weekend Forecast
Dry weather is in the forecast this weekend and into next week.
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this Friday morning's cool start.
Friday Forecast
Clear skies and low humidity continue over NWFL.
Thursday Evening Forecast