8 students detained after Rutherford High School fight

BCSO found a pellet pistol at Rutherford High School on Monday after a fight broke out.
BCSO found a pellet pistol at Rutherford High School on Monday after a fight broke out.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a fight reportedly broke out at Rutherford High School Monday afternoon, eight students were detained and criminal charges are expected.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about the fight, and when they got there, learned a female student allegedly had a gun on campus.

Officials said they found the student in a classroom with a pellet pistol. Pellet pistols look almost exactly like real handguns. They said she was arrested.

Law enforcement said they have the incident under control.

