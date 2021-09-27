Advertisement

Business economists lower growth forecasts due to virus

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s business economists now expect slower economic growth this year due to the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus, while also saying the economy could improve more quickly next year as vaccinations become more accepted.

In a survey being released Monday, the National Association for Business Economics found that its panel now expects full-year economic growth of 5.6%, down from a forecast for 6.7% growth in NABE’s previous survey in May.

However, economists raised their forecast for 2022 economic growth to 3.5% from a previous outlook of 2.8%.

Inflation should remain at elevated levels through the fourth quarter before moderating next year, the survey’s panelists predict.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help after several cars were...
Investigation underway for several stolen vehicles in Panama City
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies actively searched for Brian Laundrie Tuesday morning after a...
Viral Facebook post sparks a search for Brian Laundrie in Okaloosa County
FHP says while traveling on the dirt roadway, the driver of the ATV lost control of the vehicle...
Fatal ATV accident
Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop. Doctors did their best to save...
Deputy shot in north Florida traffic stop dies; manhunt ongoing
One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas

Latest News

A video tribute to Charlie Watts plays before the Rolling Stones perform during the "No Filter"...
Rolling Stones open American tour, pay tribute to Charlie Watts
Kierra Coles has been missing for three years.
Inequalities cited in Black, Indigenous missing persons cases
There will be about 40 vendors with plenty of items to shop for.
Rooms With A Purpose gearing up for Christmas event
A Resident passes next to a damaged Greek Orthodox chapel after a strong earthquake in...
Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete; 1 dead, 20 injured