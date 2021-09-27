PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s a new rodeo in town but these competitors are using reels instead of ropes. The first PC Beach Fishing Rodeo has people hooked.

You never know what you might catch. Panama City Beach resident Jonathan Smith went out on the dock Sunday morning to go trout fishing but caught a 2.6-pound flounder instead.

Smith has been fishing since he was a guppy.

“Oh gosh you know my mom started me fishing probably when I was two or three so I’m going to be thirty-seven in a few months, we’ll a month actually so,” Smith said.

Now, Smith is trying his luck at the PC Beach Fishing tournament. The 17-day tournament kicked off Friday at Captain Anderson’s Marina. And there’s already about 100 fisherman casting lines.

“Our ultimate goal was to get 120 between all the divisions so hopefully in the next couple of days will surpass that, as you see there’s plenty of divisions still open, wait for somebody to bring a fish in,” PC Beach Fishing Rodeo co-director Mike Sullivan said.

The divisions’ list covers just about every type of fishing there is in Panama City Beach.

“If you fish off the land, if you fish off the pier, if you fish on your 50-foot boat, or if you don’t have a boat you want to go on a charter boat or you want to go on one of the head-boats. There’s a division for everybody, kayak, paddleboard,” Sullivan said.

It’s been a while since Panama City has reeled in a big fishing rodeo.

“We haven’t had a rodeo like this since the 90′s. We’ve had a few rodeos has been like one weekend but nothing for this kind of length of time,” Sullivan said.

With a $200 grand prize and special daily prizes, it seems this one has people hooked.

“I’m going to win every doggone category up there on the land-based division,” Smith said.

There’s also going to be the first annual Reel Kids Fishing Rodeo on Saturday, October 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The final weigh-ins and awards ceremony will be on Sunday, October 10, followed by a pirate party, food, and fireworks.

The tournament still has spots open to sign up. https://pcbeachfishingrodeo.com/

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.