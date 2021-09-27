Investigation underway for several stolen vehicles in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 9/27/2021 3:31 p.m.:

Panama City Police said another car theft allegedly happened in the 900 block of W. 15th Street. They said a blue Dodge Hellcat was stolen and the suspects are black males in their late teens or early 20s.

The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help after several cars were stolen from a car dealership.

Officers said they were called to a dealership in the 600 Block of West 15th Street on Saturday after employees had arrived to work and noticed 5 vehicles were missing.

Detectives say they met with management from the dealership who informed them that three males were at the dealership Friday evening.

The individuals drove a Charcoal BMW Series 5 and inquired about some of the vehicles that were later stolen.

The police department is searching for the following vehicles:

2019 red GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali Dually

2021 metallic gray Mazda CX-9 TR SUV

2021 metallic gray Mazda CX-9 CE SUV

2017 black Ford Mustang GT

2020 white Infiniti QX80 Limited SUV

Authorities say none of these vehicles has tags on them other than the temporary ones from the dealership.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Panama City Police Department.

