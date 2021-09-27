Advertisement

Monday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar and satellite this morning with clear skies overhead and just a few clouds cruising by. We’ll see plenty of sunshine returning to our skies once again today.

Temperatures are a bit warmer this morning as most are waking up in the mid to upper 60s, even some 70s on the coast. We’ll notice our humidity gradually returning today and for the upcoming week. Dew points are rising back into the sultry 70s today. As we warm into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon under sunshine, it’ll feel more like the low 90s due to the rise in humidity.

So unfortunately, for the time being, our comfortable air mass has been replaced by a more warm and humid one this week. However, high pressure is in place. So we won’t see that moisture turn into anything more than a few more clouds in our afternoon skies.

We’ll keep this pattern in place for the majority of the work week ahead.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a warm and humid feel. Highs today reach the mid to upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the low 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a warmer and more humid week ahead with mostly sunny skies and not much for rain chances.

