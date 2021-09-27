Advertisement

A new Florida rule won’t make students quarantine from school

By Natalie Williams
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Putting the power back into the hands of parents to decide if their child should quarantine from school if exposed to COVID-19.

That’s what one local principal is saying when it comes to the new rule in Florida that took effect Monday.

“They were like begging me, ‘Please don’t send me home, I need to be in school.’ So, I think it benefits the district the parents, the students the teachers I think it is just the best decision all around,” Freeport High School Principal Donna Simmons said.

A new mandate that went into effect in Florida states if a student has been exposed to COVID-19 they do not have to quarantine if they are asymptomatic.

“It is a symptomatic approach. As we cast that net if you don’t have symptoms around that person that’s been around COVID, you can come back. If you develop symptoms of course we would want you to stay home as always,” Walton County School Safety Specialist Charlie Morse said.

Morse adds, keeping kids in school is a top priority, but as always, for Walton County School District, safety still comes first.

“If your child is sick, please stay home this is not a pass to bring in symptomatic children we aren’t into that mode of it we still take COVID very seriously,” Morse said.

Simmons says parents know their children best.

“I really like the new rule, it puts the power back into the hands of the parents to assess their child,” Simmons said.

Morse adds the district is glad that it has this opportunity to let the parents make the best decision for their child. He says the school staff will still be there for the parents and students when they need them.

