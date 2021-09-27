Advertisement

Rooms With A Purpose gearing up for Christmas event

By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rooms With A Purpose provides dream bedroom makeovers for children in the community with life-challenging illnesses.

To continue providing those makeovers, the organization needs the communities help with raising money.

Event organizers are gearing up for the 4th Annual Christmas With A Purpose. The event will take place on November 6th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Andrew Bay Center.

Organizers are hoping to have about 40 vendors with a variety of items to shop for. There will also be a food drive, blood drive, and toy drive.

Sponsors, crafters, and vendors are still welcomed to get involved in the event. To do so, you can contact Sherry Melton at 850-257-3416 or email roomswithapurpose@gmail.com. You can also message them on Facebook here.

For more information on Christmas With A Purpose and other fundraisers supporting Rooms With A Purpose, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

