STEM Story coming to FSU Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An upcoming event is using the power of positive role models to get young girls interested in STEM careers.

Society of American Military Engineers has partnered with Florida State University Panama City to bring STEM Story to girls in the community.

The event will take place on November 13th at FSU PC at the Holley Center from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

It will be a day filled with hands-on interactive exhibits, a STEM panel with professional women in their careers, hands-on lab activities, lunch, and a group STEM activity.

