Tyndall’s APE Team is ensuring airfield surfaces are safe for military aircraft

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Aircraft can only stay in flight for a limited amount of time. That’s why the work of the Airfield Pavement Evaluation Team from Tyndall Air Force Base is vital to the Department of Defense continuing its mission around the world. Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs Specialist Brian Goddin takes us on the road with the “APE” team and shows us how this special group of men and women are able to peer virtually beneath the surface of an airfield.

Aircraft may appear as light as feathers when they’re in flight, but on the ground, they’re extremely heavy and over time that can take a toll on the surface of an airfield. That’s why the duties of the Airfield Pavement Evaluation team “APE”, a part of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s Air Force Civil Engineer Center on Tyndall Air Force Base is so crucial to winning the fight.

“Without structurally sound airfields, the aircraft can’t fly on them,” said Airfield Pavement Evaluations Technician SSgt Hilary Perkins. “So, it’s pretty important to make sure our planes can fly and land safely. We take destructive samples of the concrete or asphalt—whichever pavement surface there is.”

“…a 6-inch core, and then we will later, at a later time cut and break the core to show the strength for the bases for their aircraft,” said Airfield Pavement Evaluations Technician TSgt Shayne Brooks.

To provide this combat support, APE team members usually go out in groups of five to any Department of Defense airfield around the world to ensure flight lines are able to support the DoD flying mission. For this particular task, they traveled with their specialized equipment to Jacksonville Air National Guard Base in Florida.

“The heavy weight deflectometer—the HWD—simulates a 55,000 pound force on the pavement which is similar to a C-17 fully-loaded trafficking across it: similar to seismic reading type equipment,” said Airfield Pavement Evaluations Team Superintendent MSgt Mitchell Romag. “So, what we’re doing is taking the shockwaves and turning them into strength data.”

“We also do the sub-grade soil strength so we know the behavior of the soil underneath the airfield,” said SSgt Perkins. “We’ll also look for any signs of distresses on the surface of the pavement or major cracks or fault lines that have formed over time. After we do our field work, we have a report that’s written that creates the ACN and PCN values that go all the way up to the FAA as well as the Air Force level so they know every single aircraft that can land in that airfield or taxi on it. So if there’s a lot of damage, they can use the report to help justify future construction.”

Airfield pavement evaluations are completed every 12 years for active duty bases unless specifically requested.