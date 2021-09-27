Advertisement

Women STEM professionals and students looking to get more girls involved in STEM careers

Students hoping young girls will get involved with STEM careers.
By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are thousands of careers for young people to go into.

“STEM is one of the newer terms that is science, technology, engineering, and math,” Tiffany Castricone, an architect for Michael Baker International, said.

Many STEM careers, like architects, being more dominated by men than women.

“As far as licensed architects go, females are only 17 percent of the licensed architects,” Castricone said. “We are a minority. It is interesting to work in a career like that.”

A career that STEM professionals say young girls don’t stay interested in.

“It’s just one of those things right now we’re trying to focus on getting girls to stay interested in and not take the social cues that it’s not cool or you don’t want to do that,” Castricone said.

Here in Bay County, some women have stayed interested in STEM.

“I learned about engineering because they started Associate of Engineering at the college,” Breiana Leingand, Student Chapter President of FSU Panama City, said. “So, then I switched and after that I just love it and I’ve just continued and strived in it.”

To help get more young girls involved in STEM, there’s a STEM camp coming to FSU PC. Young girls are going to get to do a ton of hands-on activities, like meeting Pepper the Robot.

“We want to be able to expand their horizons so that they know that there’s a career in civil engineering or in computer science and it’s all in their back yard,” Castricone said. “They don’t have to leave Panama City to do that.”

FSU PC STEM students say it isn’t an easy career path.

“It has its ups and downs you know you have your challenges,” Leingand said. “Any degree you pursue you’re going to have challenges. College is hard.”

But the work is worth it.

“As long as you strive and put your motivation into it, you’ll get through it,” Leingand said.

STEM professionals hope these shining students will be people young girls can always look up to.

“Research shows that if you see it, you can believe it,” Castricone said. “The power of positive role models is very important.”

Those positive role models paving the way for girls to pursue their passions.

