Advertisement

Air Force officials confirm no active shooter situation at Tyndall Air Force Base

Tyndall Air Force Base officials say there is not an active shooter on the base after reports...
Tyndall Air Force Base officials say there is not an active shooter on the base after reports of one were seen on social media Tuesday morning.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base officials say there is not an active shooter on the base after reports of one were seen on social media Tuesday morning.

Chief of Media Operations Scott Johnson confirmed to NewsChannel 7 there is not an active shooter on the base.

Officials say they are doing an active shooter exercise on the base, which triggered the initial reports.

Bay County Sheriff’s Officials say they responded to the base around 10 a.m. after getting a 911 call reporting an active shooter on base. BCSO and other law enforcement responded to the base during the exercise.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though some consider viral Tik Tok's to just be challenges, officials warn students...
BDS officials warn of new Tik Tok challenge for October
BCSO found a pellet pistol at Rutherford High School on Monday after a fight broke out.
8 students detained after Rutherford High School fight
Panama City Police are looking for these suspects in connection with multiple car thefts.
Investigation underway for several stolen vehicles in Panama City
The clock is ticking for the parent company of Ben and Jerry's ice cream as the state says it...
Ben & Jerry’s ice cream now a scrutinized company

Latest News

There are about 14 drop off locations in Bay County to take donations.
Diaper Need Awareness Week with the Junior League of Panama City
Diaper Drive
Diaper Drive
Local wins Tony award
Local wins Tony
Wide array of gun bill filed ahead of 2022 legislative session