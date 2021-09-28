Air Force officials confirm no active shooter situation at Tyndall Air Force Base

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base officials say there is not an active shooter on the base after reports of one were seen on social media Tuesday morning.

Chief of Media Operations Scott Johnson confirmed to NewsChannel 7 there is not an active shooter on the base.

Officials say they are doing an active shooter exercise on the base, which triggered the initial reports.

Bay County Sheriff’s Officials say they responded to the base around 10 a.m. after getting a 911 call reporting an active shooter on base. BCSO and other law enforcement responded to the base during the exercise.

