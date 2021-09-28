Advertisement

Bay County native wins Tony Award for Best Play

Lopez’s two-part seven-hour production ‘The Inheritance” won the award for the best play.
By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Matthew Lopez walked away with the highest honor you can achieve in the world of theatre, a Tony Award.

“Thank you for this gift that is this gorgeous production,” Matthew Lopez, Tony Award winner said in his speech Sunday.

Lopez’s two-part seven-hour production ‘The Inheritance” won the award for the best play.

According to his parents, Lopez has always had a love for theatrics.

“When Matthew was riding a tricycle, he was on our driveway singing every broadway musical song that he had already learned like at age 3,” Kathy Lopez, Matthew’s mom said.

Matthew Lopez’s theatre career started in Bay County. His mother said the first production he was in was Peter Pan.

He then continued along the path of loving the arts and was a part of the theatre program at Gulf Coast State College.

The current theatre professor for GCSC actually shared not only the stage with Lopez but they were also roommates.

“We got to work together when we were both students here,” Jason Hedden, professor at GCSC said. “Then we were college roommates at the University of South Florida and I couldn’t be more excited for him.”

In 2019 Hedden actually took some of his students to see the award-winning production in the big apple.

“That was pretty special and Matt hung out with us afterward and students got to meet him and see their first Broadway play,” Hedden said. “The six students that we took it was their first trip to New York. So can you imagine the first thing you ever see in New York was a 7-hour epic two-part play?”

Lopez also made history at the Tony Awards, he is the first Latin writer to win best play.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

