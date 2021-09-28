Advertisement

Bay golfer is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

By Julia Daniels
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Jake Harbison has his eyes on the prize. “It’s important to have good grades and do well in the class.” Jake tells me. The top seeded player on the Bay golf team may be shooting for under par, but when it comes to his 3.2 GPA, and college entry exams, he’s going for some big numbers.

“I have a tutor, and I’m focusing on my ACT so I can get into a good college and play golf.” Jake says.

“He’s a lot more serious about his school work than he lets on to be, and mom and dad make sure of that.” Bay Golf coach Conrad Moon told me. “Golf kids, you don’t have to worry about their academics, but it seems like ever since I have been coaching golf at Bay, all of our kids are in the AICE program, which is high, high academics, so that’s something that I don’t even have to worry about.” And Jake knows his future depends on more than what he does on the course. “You can’t go to college or anything if you don’t put school first, so you’ve got to put school first and being an athlete second.” Coach Moon says he’s enjoyed watching Jake’s progression in the classroom and on the green. “I’m just proud of Jake. He’s going to go as far as he wants to, and he’s finally awakened. A little light bulb came off on his head, and he’s becoming an adult now.” The Student Athlete of the Week is presented by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

