BDS officials warn of new Tik Tok challenge for October

Even though some consider viral Tik Tok's to just be challenges, officials warn students...
Even though some consider viral Tik Tok's to just be challenges, officials warn students they're much more than that.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tik Tok trends have caused quite the problems around Bay District Schools this month, but it doesn’t seem to be over.

September’s Tik Tok challenge was all about students vandalizing bathrooms and destroying school property. Well, October’s new challenge is termed “smack a staff member on the backside.” Now, law enforcement officials are continuing to warn students about the consequences.

Officials warn students these viral TikTok’s are much more than just challenges.

“Most that are on that list are criminal offenses,” District Police Chief Mike Jones said.

Bay District School officials took to Facebook to post a list of upcoming Tik Tok challenges parents should look out for. October is “smack a staff member on the backside.”

“We’re going to have to make charges on those types of things. It’s not funny and if we don’t set that standard then things get out of control,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

A charge when one person unlawfully touches or strikes another is usually considered a misdemeanor.

“However when you’re dealing with a school employee, there’s a specific statute that makes that a felony,” Ford said.

A felony that could land students in jail. But, officials said it’s not their desire to arrest a student on a felony charge.

“However, when it becomes a social media challenge and we’re seeing that potential for it to spread to schools all over the district and cause massive property damage or people being battered and it becoming a viral situation in the schools, we have to make an example out of certain people that do that,” Ford said.

An example that doesn’t just stop there.

“you’re going to be arrested, you’re going to have an arrest record, chances are you’re going to get suspended or expelled from school,” Jones said.

Officials warn students to think before they act. But more importantly, take pride in their schools.

We’re told one student was arrested for the vandalism of a Mosley High School bathroom this month.

