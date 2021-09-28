Diaper Need Awareness Week with the Junior League of Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Every family with young children needs one thing, diapers!

The Junior League of Panama City is hosting its Annual Diaper Drive in support of Diaper Need Awareness Week.

From September 27th through October 3rd you can drop off diapers, wipes, or training pants at numerous locations in Bay County.

Diaper Drive drop off locations include: Panhandle Patio, Bitty Bubbles Swim School, Aubrey & Oliver, Aaron Rich Marketing, United Way of Northwest Florida, Panhandle Pediatric Dentistry, Glass Ventures, Prine Orthodontics, Kennon Dental, Manuel & Thompson, Who Dey Prints, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida (Pier Park Office), Beau’s, Pink Narcissus and the Junior League of Panama City Office (736 Jenks Ave., Panama City, FL 32401).

You can also drop off monetary donations at the Junior League of Panama City Office or you can donate here.

To learn more about how you can support the Diaper Drive, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

