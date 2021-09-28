Advertisement

Dry weather brings higher levels of pollen.

Pollen levels are forecast to be on the medium to high end over the next several days.
Pollen levels are forecast to be on the medium to high end over the next several days.(WJHG)
By Jenny Brown
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you have had the sniffles or been extra sneezy lately, it may be because the pollen count has been on the rise.

With the dry weather settling in, pollen grains are able to travel in the air more freely. Ragweed, Elm, and Grass are the current culprits of allergy triggers in our area. The forecast is calling for medium to high levels of pollen from these elements over the next several days.

We spoke with Dr. Marwan Obid who is a specialist at Obid allergy, respiratory and internal medicine in Panama City on ways you can feel your best during times when pollen is at its worst.

He mentioned some of the symptoms you can expect such as coughing, sneezing, runny nose, congestion, postnasal drip, and sore throat. There are different medications that you can take to help remedy these symptoms. “A lot of people use the nasal spray over the counter and antihistamines over the counter,” Dr. Obid said.

There are also small things you can do around the home or office to help as well. “If you have an air purifier in the house, you need to change the filter in the house, you need to change the air conditioner filter on a monthly basis,” Dr. Obid said.

You’ll also want to think twice about keeping those windows open at night. Dr. Obid said doing this can allow those pollen grains to get in the house and cause allergies to flare up even more.

Having an antihistamine on hand and keeping those windows closed are just a few steps you can take to ensure you make it through this allergy season feeling your best!

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help after several cars were...
Investigation underway for several stolen vehicles in Panama City
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies actively searched for Brian Laundrie Tuesday morning after a...
Viral Facebook post sparks a search for Brian Laundrie in Okaloosa County
BCSO found a pellet pistol at Rutherford High School on Monday after a fight broke out.
8 students detained after Rutherford High School fight
FHP says while traveling on the dirt roadway, the driver of the ATV lost control of the vehicle...
Fatal ATV accident
One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas

Latest News

Lopez’s two-part seven-hour production ‘The Inheritance” won the award for the best play.
Bay County native wins Tony Award for Best Play
Florida law enforcement was encouraged to wear mourning bands, like this one, throughout the...
Fallen Law Enforcement honored in September
Even though some consider viral Tik Tok's to just be challenges, officials warn students...
BDS officials warn of new Tik Tok challenge for October
Jackson Hospital was given the Golson Elementary School property by the Jackson County School...
Jackson Hospital to renovate old Golson Elementary School