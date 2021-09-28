Dry weather brings higher levels of pollen.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you have had the sniffles or been extra sneezy lately, it may be because the pollen count has been on the rise.

With the dry weather settling in, pollen grains are able to travel in the air more freely. Ragweed, Elm, and Grass are the current culprits of allergy triggers in our area. The forecast is calling for medium to high levels of pollen from these elements over the next several days.

We spoke with Dr. Marwan Obid who is a specialist at Obid allergy, respiratory and internal medicine in Panama City on ways you can feel your best during times when pollen is at its worst.

He mentioned some of the symptoms you can expect such as coughing, sneezing, runny nose, congestion, postnasal drip, and sore throat. There are different medications that you can take to help remedy these symptoms. “A lot of people use the nasal spray over the counter and antihistamines over the counter,” Dr. Obid said.

There are also small things you can do around the home or office to help as well. “If you have an air purifier in the house, you need to change the filter in the house, you need to change the air conditioner filter on a monthly basis,” Dr. Obid said.

You’ll also want to think twice about keeping those windows open at night. Dr. Obid said doing this can allow those pollen grains to get in the house and cause allergies to flare up even more.

Having an antihistamine on hand and keeping those windows closed are just a few steps you can take to ensure you make it through this allergy season feeling your best!

