Advertisement

Fallen Law Enforcement honored in September

Florida law enforcement was encouraged to wear mourning bands, like this one, throughout the...
Florida law enforcement was encouraged to wear mourning bands, like this one, throughout the month of September to honor all of the fallen officers this year.(Donnie Edenfield)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Florida Sheriffs Association and Florida Police Chiefs Association designated the month of September to honor the approximately 21 officers who died in the line of duty in the state this year. Fourteen of those deaths have been related to COVID-19.

Attorney General Ashley Moody encouraged members of law enforcement to wear mourning bands in memory of the fallen officers. Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said he has worn his throughout the month.

“I think it’s an honor to those who have been lost,” Sheriff Edenfield said. “It’s the least you can do to honor them and their legacy, and do it for the families as well.”

Sheriff Edenfield also said the best way to honor law enforcement throughout the year, not just in September, is to thank them for their service.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t run into someone in the community all over the county that tells me ‘thank you,’” Sheriff Edenfield said. “That means a lot, that’s why we do what we do.”

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help after several cars were...
Investigation underway for several stolen vehicles in Panama City
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies actively searched for Brian Laundrie Tuesday morning after a...
Viral Facebook post sparks a search for Brian Laundrie in Okaloosa County
BCSO found a pellet pistol at Rutherford High School on Monday after a fight broke out.
8 students detained after Rutherford High School fight
FHP says while traveling on the dirt roadway, the driver of the ATV lost control of the vehicle...
Fatal ATV accident
One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas

Latest News

Even though some consider viral Tik Tok's to just be challenges, officials warn students...
BDS officials warn of new Tik Tok challenge for October
Jackson Hospital was given the Golson Elementary School property by the Jackson County School...
Jackson Hospital to renovate old Golson Elementary School
Warm and dry weather continues for now over the panhandle.
Monday Evening Forecast
Warm and dry weather continues for now over the panhandle.
Monday Evening Forecast