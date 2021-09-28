Fallen Law Enforcement honored in September

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Florida Sheriffs Association and Florida Police Chiefs Association designated the month of September to honor the approximately 21 officers who died in the line of duty in the state this year. Fourteen of those deaths have been related to COVID-19.

Attorney General Ashley Moody encouraged members of law enforcement to wear mourning bands in memory of the fallen officers. Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said he has worn his throughout the month.

“I think it’s an honor to those who have been lost,” Sheriff Edenfield said. “It’s the least you can do to honor them and their legacy, and do it for the families as well.”

Sheriff Edenfield also said the best way to honor law enforcement throughout the year, not just in September, is to thank them for their service.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t run into someone in the community all over the county that tells me ‘thank you,’” Sheriff Edenfield said. “That means a lot, that’s why we do what we do.”

