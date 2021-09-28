Advertisement

Jackson Hospital to renovate old Golson Elementary School

Jackson Hospital was given the Golson Elementary School property by the Jackson County School...
Jackson Hospital was given the Golson Elementary School property by the Jackson County School Board in 2020.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson Hospital is beginning demolition on the Old Golson Elementary School property after it was given to them by the Jackson County School Board in 2020.

“We just felt like giving Golson to the hospital would help the community and help the hospital, because they’re landlocked and they didn’t have any room for expansion,” Superintendent of Schools Steve Benton said.

Officials believe the Golson property is the perfect fit for Jackson Hospital because of its location adjacent to the hospital.

Public Relations Director for Jackson Hospital Amy Milton says they have just begun demolition to the property, but they already have an idea of what services they’ll be using it for.

“Some of the first services we’re going to be adding are another medical office building, ambulatory surgery center, and a diagnostic imaging center,” Milton said.

Although they’re demolishing and changing much of the property, officials say they’re saving one special part of the school.

“There is a memorial garden at Golson property with some memorial bricks and we will be keeping that,” Milton said. “We’re going to remove the bricks and place them at another location on the property so that those can still be enjoyed.”

Hospital officials say they expect the new services to be available at the Golson property in the next two years.

