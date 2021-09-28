Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather pattern will remain warm and dry over the panhandle. For tonight skies will be mostly clear and there could be a little fog in a few areas. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s inland and low 70s at the coast. On Tuesday it will be warm and a bit more humid w/highs in the mid to upper 80s. The temperatures are expected to remain warm under mostly sunny skies through the weekend.

