Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

The dry weather pattern continues
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather pattern will remain warm and dry over the panhandle. For tonight skies will be mostly clear and there could be a little fog in a few areas. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s inland and low 70s at the coast. On Tuesday it will be warm and a bit more humid w/highs in the mid to upper 80s. The temperatures are expected to remain warm under mostly sunny skies through the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help after several cars were...
Investigation underway for several stolen vehicles in Panama City
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies actively searched for Brian Laundrie Tuesday morning after a...
Viral Facebook post sparks a search for Brian Laundrie in Okaloosa County
BCSO found a pellet pistol at Rutherford High School on Monday after a fight broke out.
8 students detained after Rutherford High School fight
FHP says while traveling on the dirt roadway, the driver of the ATV lost control of the vehicle...
Fatal ATV accident
One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas

Latest News

Warm and dry weather continues for now over the panhandle.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll feel warmer today.
Monday Forecast
Sunny week ahead!
Sunday Night Forecast, Sunny Week Ahead
Sunny Sunday Funday!
Weekend Forecast