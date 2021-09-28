Panama City lowers millage rate for FY22

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City commissioners have decided on a final budget and millage rate for the next year.

At Monday’s commission meeting, city leaders voted unanimously to lower the millage rate from 4.999 to 4.899. Officials said it might not be a huge change but it’s a step in the right direction.

At the same time, the water and sewer rate went up one dollar and 35 cents per 1,000 gallons.

City leaders said this extra money will go towards improvement projects.

“It is our commitment to balance outputting the money in the right place. And so we do have infrastructure repairs that we have to make so we have to spend money there. But we also know that we could give back some through our millage rate as a result,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said.

As the city continues to grow, the goal is to continue to lower the millage tax rate.

