South Walton flying high as they look ahead to a trip to Marianna this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -South Walton Head coach Phil Tisa says he is feeling pretty good as his team works towards its fifth game of this season. The Seahawks play Friday night at Marianna. Those two part of the 12-team 4A Region One, six of those teams will make the playoffs.

Currently the Seahawks are in good shape in terms of a playoff run. The State releasing it’s power index last week showing South Walton as the number two team in that region. Friday night’s home win over the Bay Tornadoes doing nothing to hurt that standing. The Seahawks now 3-1 on the season, the only loss that 49-48 defeat two weeks ago at Baker. South Walton averaging 40 points per game, with Q-B Kemper Hodges leading the attack. Earlier today I caught up with coach Tisa via Zoom and we talked about his team, and how he feels it’s doing after these first four games.

“You know I think the offense has done a really good job of coming together and continuing to build on previous success.” Coach Tisa told me via Zoom Monday morning. “Defensively I think we’re coming along. I thing we’re doing some things better. I know we had a rough game with Baker, but our other games have been pretty solid. So you know, pleased, but never satisfied.”

Coach Tisa and the South Walton faithful certainly satisfied. and thrilled with a one handed catch by junior receiver Pearce Spurlin just before halftime the other night. That part of the 42 point spurt they put up against the Tornadoes.

A big reason why this offense is so efficient, two really good receivers in Cade Robert and Spurlin. And a field general in quarterback senior Kemper Hodges!

“He has a great understanding of the offense.” coach Tisa said. “I think he’s honestly one of the most overlooked players, when you’re looking at college recruiting. He’s a phenomenal leader as well. And he’s one of the toughest kids I’ve been around. He’s about six foot, six one, 225, built like a linebacker. But with the ability to run and the ability to throw. So he creates a lot of problems for people. He’s been our leading rusher last year, our leading rusher this year. As well as being able to spin the ball the way he does.”

That game with Marianna Friday set for 7, and is one of several we will feature on Friday Night Overtime starting at 10:15.

