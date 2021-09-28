Advertisement

Treat yourself to a cold one, it’s National Drink Beer Day

The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain, however, it does land on the...
The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain, however, it does land on the birthday of Arthur Guinness, the founder of Guinness Brewery.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) – It may only be Tuesday, but you can pour yourself a cold one anyway in celebration of National Drink Beer Day.

It’s a day to enjoy one of the world’s oldest and most popular adult beverages.

The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain; however, it does land on the birthday of Arthur Guinness, the founder of Guinness Brewery.

It also falls just before the start of Oktoberfest.

Whether you love a stout, lager, ale or IPA, beer drinkers have more selections than ever before – which is something worth celebrating.

Cheers!

