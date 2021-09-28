Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with once again just a few clouds cruising our skies. Plenty of sunshine heads our way out the door from sun up to sun down.

Temperatures are mild and humid as most are getting started in the mid to upper 60s or near the low 70s on the beaches. Inland areas may notice a little patchy spots of fog this morning as moisture continues to rise this week.

That’s also going to lead toward a more humid day ahead for today. Temperatures will warm quickly into the 80s by the mid to late morning. Highs today top out in the upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the low 90s. So certainly a more summery setup once again for NWFL, and it’ll remain this way for the week ahead, if not get hotter!

High pressure sits at the surface right now and that’s helping to keep much of a rain chance from developing in the afternoons in this warm and moist air mass. We’ll only see an isolated small shower try to develop in the afternoons, but at a less than 10% chance you’ll catch it.

Our ridge of high pressure even strengthens more as the week unfolds. High pressure brings sinking motion to the atmosphere and that will do two things. The first, continue to suppress rain chances in the afternoons. The second is sinking motion is a warming process. So our temperatures are likely to get even warmer by the end of the week as this ridge builds. Highs by mid to late week will approach 90 degrees in the afternoons with feels like temperatures reaching the mid 90s.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with warm and humid conditions. Highs today reach the upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the low 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has more heat and humidity in the coming days with less than 10% rain chances in the afternoons.

