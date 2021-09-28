What is the local diaper need?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In our community, the past three years have been tough with Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic, making some necessities hard to come by. Especially when it’s a baby product you absolutely need.

“A lot of people don’t realize when families are struggling to keep their children in clean diapers,” Kaitlin Guidry, Diaper Bank Chair for the Junior League of Panama City, said.

The struggle can impact more than just physical health.

“Financially, if you just can’t afford enough diapers, maybe your children can’t go to daycare because they don’t have enough clean diapers and then you can’t go to work,” Guidry said. “It’s just a cycle. It becomes very bad for the families mentally, as well.”

That’s why the Junior League of Panama City decided to step in. Creating a year-round diaper bank. In just the past five years the Junior League’s diaper bank has provided half a million diapers to families in need in the community.

“On a monthly average we give out around 4,000 diapers to around 1,000 children,” Guidry said. “We’d love to do more.”

The diaper bank provides diapers to local agencies directly. Then, in turn, agencies can identify the families in need.

“We have a total of around 210 foster homes with Northwest Florida Health Network,” Kasey Killebrew, Community Relations Specialist for Northwest Florida Health Network, said. “A little over 900 children in out of home care. That is a lot of diapers and a lot of babies that need a little bit of extra help.”

That extra help bridging the gap for families in their time of need.

“It truly does take a village in caring for the kids in our community,” Killebrew said. “We truly couldn’t do it without the Junior League and the help of the diaper bank.”

In hopes, they will one day be able to return the favor.

“The families are very thankful they come back to us and thank us so much and then when they are able to they donate diapers to us so they can help other families as well,” Guidry said.

Those donations continuing to keep babies clean, dry, and healthy.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.