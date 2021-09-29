BDS officials said proposed FSA replacement will be a “drastic” change

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been almost two weeks since Governor Ron Desantis announced he was working to replace the Florida Standardized Assessment. Local school officials said that would affect Bay District Schools drastically.

The FSA factors into a lot of different decisions that are made at the district level from a personal standpoint and a student standpoint. Chairman Steve Moss said the grades that come from them are used for everything from whether a student gets to advance to the next grade and whether a teacher is considered “effective” or “highly effective.” He said it sometimes figures into whether they get a bonus or raise. Moss said it’s a big deal.

“As a parent and as a board member, there’s got to be a better way for us to test our students and hold them accountable. Simple as that. It will be replaced by something, I’m not naïve to think there’s not some type of standardized test that the state will give us because they use that to measure and a lot of things, but there’s got to be a better way than what the FSA. or FCAT before that because I think you could argue it was not accurately giving a picture of what our students were doing in the classroom,” said Moss.

Moss said it’ll be interesting to see what new program or standardized test replaces the FSA’s.

