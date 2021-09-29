BDS officials said quarantine policy change is “working”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last week, the surgeon general updated the emergency rules affecting protocols for COVID in schools.

This affected Bay District Schools quarantine policy effective as of last Wednesday. School officials tell us they think this change is working for the better.

The new rule states that schools shall allow parents or legal guardians the authority to choose how their child receives education after having direct contact with an individual that is positive for COVID. They can allow their student to attend school or school-sponsored activities without restrictions as long as they remain asymptomatic. Or, they can choose to quarantine their student for a period of time no longer than seven days from the date of the last direct contact with the positive individual. Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the number of students quarantining has significantly gone down since last week.

“But quarantining wasn’t really effective, we’ve known that from the very beginning because kids that were asymptomatic and fine were quarantining and it was very frustrating to them and their families. So we think this is working, we really do,” said Husfelt.

According to the district’s COVID dashboard, there are a little more than 2,800 students and staff opting to quarantine as of Tuesday. There are 119 quarantined per CDC guidelines.

