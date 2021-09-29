BDS Superintendent weighs in on Rutherford fight cause

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies tell us more than 15 students have been arrested following Monday’s incidents at Rutherford High School. School officials said they’re still trying to figure out what prompted roughly 50 students to fight in the courtyard.

Earlier Tuesday, Rutherford Principal Coy Pilson said what they think was occurring was two groups of students who don’t like each other made poor choices. Superintendent Bill Husfelt believes part of it was gang-related, but not all. Husfelt said regardless, he has no doubt some of those students will be expelled. With the recent trend in Tik Tok challenges, he also believes social media might have been a factor.

“Because they want to get a video, they want to get it out there, they want to do something that’s challenged on there. Some of this we know is also gang-related. So you take all of those things together and there’s nothing we can do to prevent it. We can’t prevent social media and we can’t prevent the gang situations that are happening away from the schools,” said Husfelt.

Husfelt said they’re trying to do everything they can to keep Rutherford and the other schools safe. He adds about 99% of the students are well-behaved and do what’s asked of them, but they’re going to continue to remove the students that cause the problems.

