Bite is hot for Inaugural Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo

By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Participants are wrangling fish instead of bulls at this local rodeo! The Inaugural Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo kicked off on September 24th and will run until October 10th.

The 17-day fishing tournament features daily weigh-ins, daily prizes, and rodeo after parties.

There are multiple ways to participate in the tournament, whether that’s on land or in the water.

There are also tons of ways for kids to participate and learn more about fishing.

To learn more about the tournament or to register you can click here. You can also watch Sam’s full interview above.

