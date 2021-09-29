Charter fishing industry benefiting from Inaugural Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Boats are hitting the water for the Inaugural Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo. It’s a tournament that hasn’t cast any lines since the 90s.

“There’s not been a significant tournament in that long,” Joe Laymon, Director of the Inaugural Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo, said. “So, you’re looking at 30 plus years. It’s been needed.”

The central purpose of the tournament is, of course, fishing. But the rodeo is looking to do more than just reel in some fish.

“The one thing we really want to draw attention to is one of the greatest tourism industries we have available to us, and we have some of the best charter fishing in Florida here,” Laymon said.

The fall season is the time fishing numbers tend to fall, too.

“That’s the idea,” Laymon said. “Let’s promote a little more business in the off-season and have the tourist come down here and even the local community get involved in the charter fishing industry.”

Between the tournament, and clear skies, charter captains say the rodeo is a great catch.

“It helps this time of year,” Bob Zales II, Captain and Owner of the Leo Too charter boat, said. “Fortunately for this time of year right now, especially for the tournament, the weather has been fantastic. It’s actually better weather than what we had for the peak of the season.”

Tournament organizers are encouraging everybody to come out and wrangle in some fish.

“It’s been wonderful to get the feedback from the community and an interest to be involved in a part of something like this,” Laymon said.

“It’s a community thing,” Zales II said. “It’s about bringing business to Panama City Beach and Bay County. Clearly for us in the charter business, it’s to help us get business. But it’s supportive of the whole community which is what we need.”

This year’s PCB Fishing Rodeo has been such a success so far, there are already plans in the works for 2022.

