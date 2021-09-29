Advertisement

Convicted sexual offender on the loose

41-year-old Thomas Burnhart
41-year-old Thomas Burnhart(Panama City Police)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a convicted sexual offender who may be nearby.

Officials say 41-year-old Thomas Barnhart escaped from his required supervision. He’s originally from Ohio, but officials say the sexual offense happened in Bay County. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

