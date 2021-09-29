Convicted sexual offender on the loose

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a convicted sexual offender who may be nearby.

Officials say 41-year-old Thomas Barnhart escaped from his required supervision. He’s originally from Ohio, but officials say the sexual offense happened in Bay County. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.