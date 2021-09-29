Freeport football team dealing with heavy hearts this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Freeport football team and athletic program overall, are dealing with some tragedy within its extended family. Freeport’s Athletic Trainer Brian Zolner, passed away suddenly after suffering a heart attack while in the Gulf off Panama City Beach over the weekend.

Freeport head football coach Shaun Arntz texting me this about the tragedy “Brian will be remembered by the Freeport High School family for his character, professionalism, sense of humor, and commitment to serving our student-athletes.” The coach went on to write “On a personal note, he always put the kids first. He wanted them to be healthy and wanted them to play. He loved and cared for our student-athletes as if they were his own. I will always remember him for his selfless service and easy going personality.”

The coach also texted this quote from Jessica, quote “Brian loved being around the athletes, and that they left such the impression on him in terms of their maturity and and manners.” Coach Arntz says they have resources on campus to help the student athletes cope with the loss, and he and his coaches are available to their players 24-7 for anything they need. Somehow the dogs will work towards a game at Wewa Friday night.

