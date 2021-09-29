Jackson County Board of County Commissioners finalizes budget

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Board of County Commissioners voted to finalize the County’s budget at the meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28. One of the main points of the budget addresses an ongoing problem in Jackson County: roads.

Chairman of the Board Jim Peacock said county officials worked long and hard to finalize the budget for 2021, and it wasn’t easy.

“Our staff did a good job,” Peacock said. “They pretty well had the budget balanced when they presented it to us, which is a good thing.”

According to officials, the budget came in at $97,374,198. “Even at that rate, it required the commission to do a lot of soul searching,” Peacock added.

Commissioner Peacock said he believes the slowing economy and loss of more than 2,000 residents in the county had an impact on this year’s budget. However, one item that tends to stay in the forefront of Jackson County officials’ minds, road paving, made its way into the budget.

“Roads are always a big concern,” Peacock said. “They will be a big concern for Jackson County for the foreseeable future. But we’ve got to work to get more roads paved so we can improve the quality of life for our citizens.”

Commissioner Peacock added that each commissioner is looking at different roads to pave for their respective districts.

