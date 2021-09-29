Advertisement

Peanut boil held in honor of National Voter Registration Day

Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway encourages everyone to register to vote so they can use their voice.
Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway encourages everyone to register to vote so they can use their voice.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway wanted to find a fun way to celebrate National Voter Registration Day. So, she decided to host a peanut boil at Madison Street Park in Marianna on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Dunaway said the purpose of the event was to encourage Jackson County residents to register to vote. Although you can’t vote until age 18, you can register to vote at age 16.

Along with eating boiled peanuts, those who attended the peanut boil were able to register to vote on site and update their information if needed.

“Voting is one of the most critical, important responsibilities you have as a citizen, and if you’re not registered to vote you can’t have a stake in what happens in our country, in our state and even in our county and our city governments,” Dunaway said.

For any questions about voter registration, Jackson County residents can contact the Supervisor of Elections office at (850) 482-9652.

