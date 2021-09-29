Advertisement

Red Tide showing up near St. Andrews State Park

Local health officials are saying a red tide bloom has appeared near St. Andrews State Park,...
Local health officials are saying a red tide bloom has appeared near St. Andrews State Park, and they're urging residents to take precautions.
By Joe Scully
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Florida Department of Health in Bay County (DOH-Bay) is notifying the public of a red tide bloom near St. Andrews State Park. Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation similar to cold symptoms. Some individuals with breathing problems such as asthma might experience more severe symptoms. Usually symptoms go away when a person leaves the area or goes indoors. Health officials recommend that people experiencing these symptoms stay away from beach areas or go into an air-conditioned space. If symptoms do not subside, please contact your health care provider for evaluation.

The Department recommends that you:

-- Do not swim around dead fish at this location.

-- If you have chronic respiratory problems, be careful and consider staying away from this location as red tide can affect your breathing.

-- Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish from this location. If fish are healthy, rinse fillets with tap or bottled water and throw out the guts.

-- Keep pets and livestock away from water, sea foam and dead sea life.

-- Residents living in beach areas are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner (making sure that the A/C filter is maintained according to manufacturer’s specifications).

-- If outdoors, residents may choose to wear paper filter masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.

Florida Poison Control Centers have a toll-free 24/7 Hotline for reporting of illnesses, including health effects from exposure to red tide at 1-888-232-8635.

Please visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research website for additional information on the locations where red tide has been found: myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/.

Most Read

Even though some consider viral Tik Tok's to just be challenges, officials warn students...
BDS officials warn of new Tik Tok challenge for October
Tyndall Air Force Base officials say there is not an active shooter on the base after reports...
Air Force officials confirm no active shooter situation at Tyndall Air Force Base
Freeport trainer dies suddenly, his family and the Bulldogs mourning the loss
Freeport football team dealing with heavy hearts this week
Panama City Police are looking for these suspects in connection with multiple car thefts.
Investigation underway for several stolen vehicles in Panama City
The clock is ticking for the parent company of Ben and Jerry's ice cream as the state says it...
Ben & Jerry’s ice cream now a scrutinized company

Latest News

At midnight Thursday the minimum wage will jump from $8.65 an hour to $10 an hour
Florida businesses brace for minimum wage hike
At midnight Thursday, the minimum wage will jump from $8.65 an hour to $10 an hour, and tipped...
Florida Businesses Brace for Minimum Wage Hike
Bay County native Matt Lopez talks about winning his first Tony award.
Local Wins Tony Award
Fishing Rodeo Helping Captains